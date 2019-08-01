Mary Broach Miller, 80, of Florence, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Oakhaven Nursing Center. She was born in Florence, a daughter of the late Samuel and Pauline Friar Broach. She is also predeceased by two daughters, Brenda Miller Wallace and Phyllis Rowell; four brothers and one sister. She was a die-hard Atlanta Braves fan and a member of Freedom Liberty Worship Center. She worked at Electromotive, Waffle House, Cracker Barrel and delivered papers for the Morning News before her retirement. Her greatest joy in life was her family and taking care of her grandchildren. She was affectionately known as "Granny" to everyone who knew her. She is survived by three daughters, Kathy Ard, Betty (Steve) Rowell, and Tammy (David) Davenport; fourteen grandchildren; twenty-two great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; a brother, Billy (Frances) Broach and one sister, Elorie Blalock; and a son-in-law, Roger Rowell. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Cain Calcutt Funeral Home with burial to follow at Florence Memorial Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 PM on Friday, August 2, 2019, at Cain Calcutt Funeral Home and other times at the residence of her daughter, Betty and Steve Rowell, 415 Bronco Road, Florence, SC 29501. Memorials may be made to McLeod Hospice or to Freedom Liberty Worship Center.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Flowers & Gifts
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
Place Your Obituary
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.