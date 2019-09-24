Faye Wase, 87, of McKinney St., Burlington passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Peak Resources following a brief illness. Faye was born on September 1, 1932 in Chesterfield County, S.C. She was the daughter of Shelton Gainey and Martha Johnson Gainey, both deceased. Faye was the wife of 54 years to the late Martin James "Buddy" Wase, Sr. She was a member of People's Memorial Christian Church. Faye was a homemaker, she loved to cook and take care of her family. She always put her family first and they were the core of her life. Those left to cherish her memory include her two sons, Marty Wase, Jr. and his wife Pam of Pinebluff, N.C. and Richard D. Wase and fiancé Cherie Newman of Burlington; three grandchildren, Cristina Adams and her husband Casey, Danielle Wase and Jeremy Wase; one great-grandchild, Gracie Ray Adams and numerous nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents and her husband, Faye was preceded in death by six brothers and five sisters. The funeral service was conducted at People's Memorial Christian Church on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 1:00 pm by Pastor David Grinnell. Burial followed at Pine Hill Cemetery.The family received friends at the Rich & Thompson Funeral Home in Burlington on Monday, September 16, 2019 from 7:00 pm until 9:00 pm. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Peak Resources, Hospice of Alamance -Caswell and to Nancy "Kay" Lares for all the wonderful care given to Faye. Memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Alamance Caswell, 914 Chapel Hill Rd. Burlington, NC 27215 or to People's Memorial Christian Church, 247 N NC Hwy 87, Burlington, NC 27217.Condolences may be offered at www.richandthompson.com.

