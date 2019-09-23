TIMMONSVILLE -- Daniel Curtis Hooker, 48, of Timmonsville died on Friday, September 20, 2019 at MUSC in Florence, SC. A private family service will be held at a later time. Daniel was born in West Columbia. He enjoyed wood working and was a carpenter by trade. Daniel enjoyed fishing, playing cards and spending time with his family. Surviving are his mother, Majorie Parker; his father, Richard Walter Rhodes, Jr.; his step children, J.R. and Michael; his sister, Michelle (David) Thomas; his loving companion, Mary Kay Pickett; his grandchildren, Leya Pickett, Travis Pickett, and Kaileyana Pickett; his nieces, Brittany Sims, Bridgette Sims, Caitlyn Brown and Danielle Allen; his nephew, Joshua Floyd; his great nephew, Castle Floyd; and many close family and friends. Daniel was preceded in death by his sister, Karen Denise Allen. Cremation services are being handled by Kistler Hardee Funeral Home and Crematory of Darlington. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.kistlerhardeefuneralhome.com.

