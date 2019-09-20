FLORENCE Master Sergeant Peyton Bass Northern, Jr., 71, died peacefully September 19, 2019, at McLeod Hospice House. A veteran of the Vietnam War, he retired highly decorated from the United States Air Force.Peyton, "Pat," was born on July 1, 1948, in Mount Juliet, TN, son of the late Peyton B. Northern, Sr., and Frances Williams Northern. At the age of seventeen, he joined the Air Force in Nashville, TN. After graduating from special training, he was stationed in San Antonio, TX. While in the Air Force, he served in the Vietnam War, earned the Meritorious Service Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, Vietnam Service Medal, graduated from the USAF NCO PME, earned the Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, and ultimately retired from the Air Force in 1987.MSgt. Northern married Mickie Sarvis in 1976 in Florence, SC. After moving with the Air Force from Florence to Oklahoma, and then Homestead, FL, the two became parents in May of 1985. Peyton and his family returned to Florence in 1987 after his retirement from the Air Force.Peyton is survived by his devoted wife, Mickie Sarvis Northern; loving daughter, Koral Paige Johnson; and his beautiful granddaughters, Ava Makenzi Johnson and Peyton Annalise Johnson.Funeral services will be 12:00 noon, Tuesday, September 24, 2019, in the Chapel of Waters-Powell Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial with full military honors will follow in Florence National Cemetery celebrating MSgt. Northern's 20 years of service to his country.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tans Bay Baptist Church, 3919 S. Irby St., Florence, SC 29505.
