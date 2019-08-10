LAKE CITY -- William Rondel Tarte, 87, husband of Sherry Collins Tarte, died Friday, August 9, 2019, at Lake City Community Hospital.Mr. Tarte was born on June 6, 1932 in Florence County, son of the late Willie John Tarte and Edna Powell Tarte. He was a graduate of Lake City High School, The University of South Carolina and was an avid Gamecock Fan. Mr. Tarte was a veteran of the United States Air Force and a member of Lake City First Baptist Church where he served as deacon. He was the former co-owner of W. J. Tarte Motors of Lake City and later retired from King Cadillac in Florence. Surviving are his wife, Sherry C. Tarte of Lake City; son, William J. "Will" Tarte of Lake City; sisters-in-law, Annette Oakley Tarte and Judy Collins; nephew, Sonny Collins; nieces, Frances Holland and Jean Peacock. Mr. Tarte was preceded in death by his brother, Walter Joel Tarte, Sr.; and a nephew, Walter Joel Tarte, Jr. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM, Monday, August 12, 2019, at Lake City First Baptist Church, with burial to follow at Lake City Memorial Park.The family will receive friends from 10:00 11:00 AM, Monday, August 12, 2019, prior to the services at the church. Memorials may be made to Lake City First Baptist Church, PO Box 820, Lake City, SC 29560 or Lake City Fire Department, PO Box 1329, Lake City, SC 29560. (Please sign our guest book online @ www.carolinafuneralhome.net ).
