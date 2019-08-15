TIMMONSVILLE -- Christopher Lee Chappell, 39, died on Tuesday August 13, 2019, from injuries in a trucking accident.Funeral services will be Sunday, August 18, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Layton-Anderson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Florence Memorial GardensVisitation will begin at 2:00 p.m. before the service at the Funeral Home.The family will be at the home of Bobby Chappell, 1528 Knot Heads Drive, Timmonsville, SC.Christopher was born in Florence County, the son of Ernest Chappell, Sr. and the late Jeanette Morris Chappell. He drove a logging truck for Turners Logging Company.Surviving are two sons, Nicholas Chappell, Gavin Chappell; three brothers, Ernest (April) Chappell, Danny (Danielle) Chappell, Bobby Chappell; maternal grandmother, Nadine Morris.You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com.
