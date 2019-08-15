TIMMONSVILLE -- Christopher Lee Chappell, 39, died on Tuesday August 13, 2019, from injuries in a trucking accident.Funeral services will be Sunday, August 18, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Layton-Anderson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Florence Memorial GardensVisitation will begin at 2:00 p.m. before the service at the Funeral Home.The family will be at the home of Bobby Chappell, 1528 Knot Heads Drive, Timmonsville, SC.Christopher was born in Florence County, the son of Ernest Chappell, Sr. and the late Jeanette Morris Chappell. He drove a logging truck for Turners Logging Company.Surviving are two sons, Nicholas Chappell, Gavin Chappell; three brothers, Ernest (April) Chappell, Danny (Danielle) Chappell, Bobby Chappell; maternal grandmother, Nadine Morris.You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.