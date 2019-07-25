MT. PLEASANT - Judy Moffitt Chisholm, 89, of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, passed away on July 16, 2019. She was a proud and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and will be deeply missed.While raising three boys, Judy played tennis and golf, became an accomplished pilot and enjoyed flying with her late husband, Jim, as well as flying Strom Thurmond to events around the state. She loved to travel and shared memories from around the world. She was an excellent cook and lovingly shared her recipes with family and friends. Judy never thought of herself as artistic but discovered a passion for hooking rugs and finally became known as the "happy hooker".Judy embraced the l'on Community where she served on the welcome committee and developed many treasured friendships. She especially enjoyed her evenings with the wine time girls.There are not enough words to describe how Judy's smile, her sense of humor and caring personality could light up a room. Her kindness, compassion, and love for life will be missed by family and friends. Love is what she gave us and what she leaves for us.Judy was born September 10, 1929 in Asheboro, North Carolina. She was preceded in death by her husband, James F. Chisholm, Sr., son, Jeffrey Clay Chisholm, her parents and eight siblings.Judy is survived by sons: James Frank Chisholm II (Sara) and Mitchell K Chisholm (Stella). Grandchildren: Laura Williams (Josh), Lindsay Blackburn (Jason), Lauren Bruner (James), Earl Mikell, Mitchell Chisholm, II (Maggie) and Abby Chisholm. Great-grandchildren: Connor Blackburn, Addison Blackburn, Hunter Williams, Ansley Williams, Jay Bruner and Oliver Chisholm.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation in memory of Judy to the charity of your choice.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Flowers & Gifts
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
Place Your Obituary
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.