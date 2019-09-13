Funeral service for Mrs. Edith Swinton Johnson will be 12:30 PM Sunday in Savannah Grove Baptist Church. Burial will be in the Savannah Grove Cemetery directed by Bacote-Eaddy Funeral Home. She died Wednesday September 11, 2019. She was a daughter of the late Rev. Nathaniel and Isabella Swinton. She was a lifelong member of the Savannah Grove Baptist Church. Her favorite pastime and employment was making beautiful floral arrangements, specializing in funeral arrangements. She was married to the late Joe Nathan Johnson. Survivors include: three children, Roscoe (Ella Hughes) Swinton, Dorothy (Willie Lee) Jones and Joe Nathan (Marlene) Johnson; nine grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.The family is receiving friends at 3414 Oliver Road, Timmonsville.

