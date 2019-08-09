TIMMONSVILLE -- Peggy Smith McElveen, 73, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019.Funeral services will be Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. in the chapel of Layton-Anderson Funeral Home. Burial will be Private at a later time. The family will have a time of visitation Friday from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at the Funeral Home.Peggy was born in Florence County, the daughter of James D. and Lorene Matthews Smith. She received her degree in nursing. She worked in the ICU at McLeod's for 13 years, in Florida, with a Dialysis Center for 13 years, Community Health of South Carolina for 10 years. Peggy was a member of Gospel Temple Worship Center.Surviving are her husband of 40 years, Bobby McElveen; son, Bo Godwin; daughter, Jennifer (Troy) Gossage, Beth Rouse and Karen (Chuck); two sisters, Patricia S. (Ronnie) Horton, Angela Hyman; her grandchildren, Jacob, Adam, Brandon and Alan and a number of great-grandchildren, also, a special niece, Tina Lynch.The family would like to "THANK" the staff of Hospice for their care and compassion during this time.Memorials may be made to the McLeod Foundation, C/0 McLeod Hospice, P O Box 100551, Florence, South Carolina 29501 or the Alzheimer's Assoc. 3223 Sunset Blvd- Ste. 100, W. Columbia, SC 29169.You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com.
