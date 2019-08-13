ARIEL'S CROSS ROADS -- Dorothy "Dot" Lewis Cook, 90, of Ariel Cross Roads passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at McLeod Hospice. Born in Marion County, on April 8, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Kemp and Izzie Lewis. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Cook was predeceased by her husband of 69 years, Frank Cook and a brother, Jack Lewis; grandchildren, NaGenia Atkinson, Dorothy Green and a great-grandchild, Jacob McElveen.Mrs. Cook was affectionately known as Mama Dot by all of her grandchildren whom she adored and who adored her. Mrs. Cook retired after working several years with Marion County School District. She was a member of Ariel Baptist Church. Surviving Mrs. Cook are three daughters, Nancy Hodges (Henry) , Jan Atkinson (Carroll), Frankie Cribb (Ronnie) all of Marion and a son, Johnny Cook of Ariel Cross Roads; three sisters, Esterlene Oates, Nell Fullwood (Charles) and Linda Sarvis (Glen), all of Myrtle Beach; nine grandchildren, Bengie Atkinson (Betsy), Troy Atkinson, Lucas Atkinson, all of Marion, Susanne A. Elvington (Hugh) of Mullins, Courtney Cribb, Lindsey McElveen (Thomas), Lan Cribb, all of Marion, Seth Cook of New Finland and Elizabeth Cook of Johnsonville; nine great-grandchildren, Christopher, Ginna, Grace, Hughes, Caroline, Luke, Anna Lewis, Rylan, Gunner; four great-great grandchildren, Summer, Charley Grace, Emma and Benton.Graveside services for Mrs. Cook will be held at 5:00 PM, Thursday, August 15, at Ariel Baptist Church. The family will receive friends after the service at the cemetery. The family will also be receiving friends at the home of Nancy and Henry Hodges, 310 Lipscomb Street, Marion.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ariel Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Henry Martin, 33 B Gamecock Avenue, Charleston, SC 29407.The family would like to thank the staff of Mullins Nursing Home and McLeod Hospice for the love and care shown to Mrs. Dot throughout her illness.An online register is available at RichardsonFH.net.
