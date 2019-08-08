FLORENCE -- Funeral service for Minister Pearl Williams will conducted 11:00 AM Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Savannah Grove Baptist Church, 2620 Alligator Rd., Effingham. Interment will be follow in Sunset Memory Gardens, directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC.Family visitation will be held 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM Friday, August 9, 2019 at J.O. & Annette Smith Memorial Chapel, 307 S. Johns St., Florence with Liberty Temple #800 of the Elks Rites.

