Robert Maldon, "Bobby" Weatherly, Sr., 88 of Timmonsville, entered into eternal, heavenly rest with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, after a long illness.Visitation with the family and friends will be Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with the service beginning at 3:30 p.m. at the Chapel of Layton Anderson Funeral Home in Timmonsville, SC. Burial will follow the service at Byrd Cemetery in Timmonsville.Bobby was born in Timmonsville, the son of the late Hannibal Lee, Sr. and Rosa Lee Saverance Weatherly of the Cartersville Community. He is survived by his devoted and faithful wife of sixty-eight years, Jessie Marie "Reecee" Buddin Weatherly and four loving children, daughters Gwen (Rick) Earley, Black Mountain, NC, Margaret Ann "Mickie" Lenhart and Adana (Andy) Weaver, and son, Robert Maldon "Mal" (Elizabeth) Weatherly, Jr., all of Timmonsville. He is the "Big Daddy" to five precious grandchildren, Josh (Renee) Hamrick and David (Catherine) Earley, all of Seattle, Washington, Teresa (Theodore) Luckman, Swannanoa, NC, Caroline (Kyle) Greene, Coward, and Andrew "Drew" Weaver, Timmonsville and eight great-grandchildren, Ian, Greyson and Teryn Hamrick, Logan Greene, Lyra and Ronan Earley and Brynleigh and Corbin Weaver. He is survived by the steadfast love of his sister, Gwen Weatherly Clements and brothers, Irby Meryl (Gail) and Hannibal Lee (Connie) Weatherly, of Timmonsville and numerous nephews and nieces that he greatly loved and admired.He was predeceased by his doting daughter, Teresa Newell Weatherly of Timmonsville as well as sisters, Marjorie (Milton) Truluck and Edna Virginia (Edison) Fountain and brother, Wib (Julia) Weatherly.An entrepreneur and Jack-of-all-trades, Bobby was best known as a crop duster and flight instructor who taught daughter Teresa, son Mal, and grandson, Drew, to fly. A graduate of both the Certified Auctioneers and Real Estate Institutes, he was the owner of Weatherly Auctioneers and Real Estate in Timmonsville. Two of his most proud accomplishments was serving as President and Chaplain of the South Carolina Auctioneers Association and his induction into the South Carolina Auctioneers' Hall of Fame. He was also appointed by the governor as a lifetime constable with the State Law Enforcement Division of South Carolina. An avid NASCAR racing fan, Bobby spent several years as a driver in the early, pre-NASCAR days of racing in the Carolinas, and is attributed with giving future NASCAR champion with his start in racing by pulling into the pit and handing over the wheel to a young, unknown Cale Yarborough. While Bobby was blessed with a full and productive life, the thing that mattered most to him besides his wife and family was his relationship with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. At the age of twelve, he signed a pledge card promising he would never drink or smoke and until the day he died, it was a promise he kept. The immediate family welcomes family and friends at the home and asks that in lieu of flowers contributions be made to Fair Hope Church, c/o Connie Weatherly, 213 S. Cartersville Hwy., Timmonsville, SC 29161 or Agape Hospice, 1516 W. Palmetto St., Florence, SC 29501.You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Flowers & Gifts
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.