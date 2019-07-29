DARLINGTON -- Dorie Van Stone went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 28, 2019. A memorial service will be held 11:00 am Thursday, August 1st in the chapel at Bethea Baptist Retirement Community, directed by Belk Funeral Home. Dorie was proceeded in death by her husband of 36 years, Lloyd Van Stone. She is survived by two children, Darlene Wood of Cherry Valley, AR and Burney Van Stone of Topeka, KS along with numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.Dorie was born Doris Duckworth in Oakland, CA in 1922 and placed in an orphanage at age six. She left the orphanage at age 13 and lived in four different foster homes. In 1946 she attended St. Paul Bible Institute where she met the love of her life, Lloyd Van Stone. The Van Stones were the first missionaries to the Dani tribe of Papua, New Guinea. They returned to the US after seven years where Lloyd pastored churches in Kansas, Minnesota, and Colorado.After Lloyd's death Dorie was on staff with Precept Ministries International. Dorie loved and was active with Open Hearts Ministry for many years alongside her friend Sandy Burdick. She also became a founding board member of All God's Children International in 1991 and served in that capacity for many years. She served on the board of Forever Changed International in Guatemala City, Guatemala, where their orphanage was named Dories Promise in her honor. Dorie was known as God's Orphan Ambassador around the world. Later Dorie was part of Just For Women Ministries in Darlington, SC.Dorie co-authored two books, Dorie, the Girl Nobody Loved, No Place to Cry, with Erwin Lutzer. She also authored Secrets of the Heart. She traveled around the world at least 13 times, sharing her story with thousands upon thousands of people. Her story was one of her love for Jesus and her love for people, a story of love through Jesus that brought healing to people who desperately needed to know they were loved.Dorie is home now, with the loves of her life, Jesus and her Lloyd.
