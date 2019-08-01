DARLINGTON Meres Evelyn Hatchell Davis, age 101, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019. Services will be held in the chapel at Belk Funeral Home Saturday, August 3rd at 3:00 pm with visitation prior to the service, beginning at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at Magnolia Cemetery in Darlington following the service.She was born March 31, 1918 in Darlington, SC. She was the daughter of the late Ella Lou Lambert Hatchell and David Melvin Hatchell. She was a resident at Oakhaven Nursing Home. Mrs. Davis was raised in Darlington Pentecostal Holiness Church where her parents were charter members and she later became a charter member of Vision Assembly in Darlington. She gave her life to Jesus at the age of nine. Her father died when she was three months old during the Flu Epidemic of 1918. When Meres turned 14, she began working at the Darlington Cotton Mill to help her mother provide for their family, until the Child Labor Laws were enacted. She was married to J. C. Davis of Darlington and together they had two daughters; Marion Davis Leaird and Eva Lou Davis Lane. She returned to school and received her high school diploma in 1972. She retired from Dixie Cup. Mrs. Davis is survived by two granddaughters, Debbie Leaird Clark and Charlene Cole Floyd, seven grandchildren, Robin (Mike) Belk, Josh Oakley, Faith Munoz, Andy Clark, David Clark, Russell Street, Jr. and Cody Cole; special nieces, Lisa Campbell and Page Chestnut, and nephew, Johnny Campbell. She leaves behind a legacy in her love for God and a heart to testify to others about the importance of having a relationship with Jesus Christ. Mrs. Davis was a very special friend to many who would often call on her to pray for them. She said she did not have much to offer financially, but she could always pray. She is now rejoicing with her Heavenly Father. Memorials may be made to the West End Heritage Corp. c/o Peggy Sheffield, 108 Columbian St. Darlington, SC 29532. A guestbook is available online at belkfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Flowers & Gifts
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Place Your Obituary
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.