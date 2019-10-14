PAMPLICO -- Herman Domnisch, Jr., 68, husband of Carol Turner Domnisch, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019 at McLeod Regional Medical Center. Mr. Domnisch was born May 1, 1951 in Portchester N.Y., son of the late Herman Domnisch, Sr. and Jennie Radziszewska Domnisch. He was a graduate of Rye Neck High School in Mamaroneck, NY. He retired from Rental Uniform of Florence and enjoyed hunting, camping and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.Surviving are his wife of 47 years, Carol Turner Domnisch of Pamplico; daughter, Lisa (Ken) Veasey of Florence; son, David (Lisa) Domnisch of Wilmington, DE; grandsons, Andrew Domnisch, Carson Munn, Hampton Munn and Turner Munn; granddaughters, Abigail Domnisch and Annalise Domnisch. Also surviving are his sisters in law, Susan Stutz and Kathy Griffin.Mr. Domnisch was preceded in death by a brother, Chester Domnisch.Memorial services will be 5:00 PM, Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Stone Chapel PH Church, Pamplico. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral at the church.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to McLeod Foundation, 800 East Cheves Street, Suite 150, PO Box 100551, Florence, SC 29502-0551.(Please sign our guest book online @ www.carolinafuneralhome.net ).
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Restaurateur Dale Barth is Florence chamber’s 2019 Business Person of the Year
-
Florence man in custody after gunfight with police
-
Investigator: Gangster Disciples are biggest gang in town
-
Florence Police look for assistance to identify people in Alligator Road shooting
-
Fifth-ranked Wilson dominates No. 4 North Myrtle Beach with a 43-21 win
Flowers & Gifts
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.