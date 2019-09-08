WOODRUFF -- Joyce Yarborough Miles, age 77, of Woodruff passed away on Friday, September 06, 2019 at White Oak at North Grove in Spartanburg.Born in Clarendon County on September 05, 1942 to the parents of Cullie and Everette Kirby Yarborough and she was the widow of Victor Miles.Funeral services were held Sunday, Sept, 8th at Selma Baptist Church in Woodruff, SCMemorials may be made to the Woodruff Soup Kitchen, P.O. Box 352, Woodruff, SC 29388www.foresthillsfuneralhome.netForest Hills Funeral HomeWoodruff, SC

