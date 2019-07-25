DARLINGTON -- Francis Marion "Woogie" Campbell, age 79, died Thursday, July 25, 2019. A graveside service will be held at Grove Hill Cemetery on Saturday, July 27 at 11:00am, directed by Belk Funeral Home.Born in Darlington on August 10, 1939, he was the son of the late Roland and Roxie Campbell. Marion never met a stranger and loved everyone. He enjoyed eating and socializing at Takis in Darlington, and loved George and Marilyn. He was an avid athletic supporter of St. Johns and Darlington High School, and supported the St. John's Booster Club. Mr. Campbell was a charter member of Vision Assembly.He is survived by his brothers, Charles "Curly" Campbell of Darlington, Roland Campbell of Columbia, sister-in-law, Ruth Campbell and many nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Jimmy and Tommy Campbell and sisters, Ruth Eskridge and Grace Riles.A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.
