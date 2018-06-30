Lonzy V.MorrisFLORENCE -- Lonzy V. Morris, 88, formerly of 500 E. Pine Street in Florence died on Friday, June 29, 2018.Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 3, 2018 at 4 PM in the Kistler Hardee Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Lamar. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 PM on Monday, July 2, 2018 at Kistler Hardee Funeral Home and other times at the home, 2033 S. Main Street, Darlington. Lonzy was born in Florence County. He was the son of the late Jesse Richard Morris and Nellie Pearl Oliver Morris. Lonzy retired from Lazy Boy. He enjoyed hunting, gardening and spending time with his family. Surviving are his childrence, Thomas Jessie Morris (Laura) of Darlington, Larry Morris (Debbie) of Effingham, Patsy McElveen (Tommy) of Darlington, and Elizabeth Gainey (the late Ronnie) of Hartsville; 43 grandchildren; great grandchildren; and great great grandchildren.Lonzy was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Bell Morris; his grandchild, BJ Gainey; his brothers, Richard and Edward; his sisters, Martha and Wilma; and his half brothers and sisters. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.kistlerhardeefuneralhome.com
