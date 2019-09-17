FLORENCE Joshua Shannon Oakley, 39, died Monday, September 16, 2019, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident in Sumter County.A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, September 20, 2019, in Waters-Powell Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends following the service.He was born in Florence, a son of Joe "J.R." Oakley, Jr. and Angelia Galloway Buie. He attended South Florence High School and had been employed with A&J Appliance for the past 2 1/2 years. He was a car enthusiast and enjoyed R.C. racing cars and racing his Mustang at the drag strip.Josh was predeceased by his grandparents, Benjamin C. and Mary L. "Patsy" Galloway, and Joe Jefferson and Gladys Hudson Oakley.Survivors, in addition to his mother, Angelia Galloway Buie, and father, Joe "J.R." Oakley, Jr. (Betsy Robertson), include his wife, Gloria Colonna; daughter, Skyelar Shannon Oakley; sister, Megan Renee Oakley; brother, David Chadwick Oakley; nieces, Chloe and Kaira Morrison; nephews, Kaden and Channing Oakley; and dogs, Max and Stella.Memorials may be made to Skyelar Shannon Oakley, c/o The Citizens Bank, 1600 W. Palmetto St., Florence, SC 29501.
