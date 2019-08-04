MARION -- Carl Wilson Stokes, 58, passed away at his home on Saturday, August 3, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Marion Baptist Church. The family will be receiving friends from 5;00-7:00 on Monday, August 5, 2019 at Richardson Funeral Home.Carl was born in Columbia, SC a son of Carl B. Stokes and Ellen Wilson Stokes. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. Carl served the public in law enforcement. He worked for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), and most recently as a school resource officer in both Marion and Dillon Counties. Mr. Stokes was a member of Marion Baptist Church.Surviving are his wife, Keli Lea Nicklow Stokes of the home; son, Carl Wilson Stokes II of Marion; daughter, Kristen Sylvester and her husband, Dale, of Marion; grandchildren, Saylea Karson Stokes and Sterling Wilson Stokes both of Marion; parents, Carl B. Stokes and Ellen Wilson Stokes of Columbia; brother, Keith Stokes and his wife, Candy, and their children Alston Stokes and Marley Stokes of Lexington, SC; sister, Pam Stokes and her son, Preston Stokes of Columbia.Memorials may be made to The American Cancer Society (Cancer.org), 950 48th Ave North, Suite 101, Myrtle Beach, SC, Marion Baptist Church, 106 S Main St, Marion, SC 29571 or to the charity of one's choice. An online register is available at RichardsonFH.net
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Flowers & Gifts
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Place Your Obituary
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.