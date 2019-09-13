Scranton - Francis M. Welch, age 71, died September 12, 2019 in a Columbia hospital after an illness. Funeral services will be held at 3 o'clock PM Sunday September 15, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery directed by Floyd Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6 8 PM tonight at Floyd Funeral Home in Olanta.Born in Florence county, he was a son of the late George Dargan Welch and Katie Langston Welch. He was retired from Williamsburg Packing Company after 30 years, and was a member of Bethel Baptist Church.He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Josephine Dawson; three brothers, Morrell Welch, Dickie Welch, and Alvy Welch.He is survived by his wife, Susan Pate Welch of Scranton; one daughter, April Welch (Jeff) Pawlak from Rincon, GA.; one son F. Marion (Karen) Welch, Jr. of Kannapolis, N.C.; two brothers, Gareth (Shelby) Welch of McDavid, FL., R. J. (Pat) Welch of Summerville, S.C.; three grandchildren, David Pawlak, Sophie Pawlak, and Andrew Welch.The family wishes to thank Dr. John P. Booth and staff for their care during his illness.Memorials may be made to Bethel Baptist Church at P. O. Box 626 Olanta, S. C. 29114Online condolences may be accessed at www.floydfuneral.com

