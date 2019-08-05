Joyce Weber, 75, of Quinby passed away on August 5, 2019. She was born in Marion, SC, on July 11, 1944, to Boyd and Bessie Perritt and lived in South Carolina most of her life. She lived in Wisconsin for the first 15 years after her marriage to Lawrence Weber. Joyce was a loving wife, mother and friend who took care of everyone she could. She was a caretaker in life, and everyone called her "Mom". Joyce not only prepared the meals for her family, but also for the neighborhood children. With family and friends during the holidays she would prepare cookies and share them with everyone. Everyone who knew her prays that the Lord will take as good a care of her as she took of everyone with whom she came in contact. She was well known within the community and would give a helping hand to anyone that needed it. She enjoyed many activities; darts, shuffleboard, miniature bowling and dartball. She loved salmon and trout fishing, and enjoyed geocaching with her friend Nancy and other family members. Joyce is survived by her husband of 37 years, Lawrence Weber; her sisters Carolyn Price, Annette Kirkpatrick, Sarah Perritt and Gwen (Wayne) Williamson; her brothers Harold and Henry (Retha) Perritt; her sons Jack and Jerry (Tanya) Sawyer; her daughters Lorrie Sawyer and Tonnie (Bill) Schamburek; her stepchildren Douglas (Reanay) Weber, Leslie Weber and Sharon (Greg) Fencl; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and special friend Nancy Dallas. She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers: Edward, Bobby and Gerald Perritt; and two grandchildren: L.J. Sawyer and Gary D. Sawyer. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, August 8, 2019 in the Cain-Calcutt Funeral Home chapel at 512 Second Loop Road, Florence, SC.
