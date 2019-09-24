DARLINGTON -- Funeral services for Mr. Allen Leroy Brown of Darlington will be 11:00 o'clock Thursday morning September 26, 2019, in the Jordan Funeral Home Chapel.Interment will follow in Florence National Cemetery directed by Jordan Home, Inc. Mr. Allen Leroy Brown, son of the late James and Alease Brown, was born on July 17, 1938. He departed this earthly life to join his Heavenly Father on September 21, 2019. He attended Brockington High School in Timmonsville, SC. After graduating, he joined the United States Air Force where he bravely served his country for 20 years. He also served in the Vietnam War. Later he was employed by Carolinas Hospital System until his retirement. Allen was also a Mason in the Giblen Lodge #2.On May 9,1961he was joined in holy matrimony to Jerlene Samuel. To this union four children were born. Allen was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was a man of very few words and was a great friend to all.Allen leaves to cherish his loving memory: his wife of 58 years, Jerlene S. Brown; two sons, Allen (Marilynn) Brown Jr. of Fredericksburg, VA and David(April) Brown of Greenville, SC; one daughter, Angela (Jimmie) Shaw of Darlington, SC; six grandchildren, Clifton Lighty, David Brown, Brandon Brown, Crystal Lighty, Allen Brown, and Jasmaine Brown; one great grand Callie Goodson; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by one son Patrick Brown.The family is receiving friends at the residence of his daughter, 606 Moore Airport Rd, Darlington, SC.
