Florence - Daisy Lee Jeffords, 85, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Embrace Hospice House. She was born October 29, 1933 in Florence County, a daughter of the late Buck and Olivia Flowers Bone.In addition to her parents Ms. Daisy was predeceased by her son, Joseph D. Jeffords; three brothers, Van R Bone, Clyde Bone and James "Boss" Bone.Ms. Daisy loved bargain shopping and spending time with family and friends. She was known for her baking cakes and pies. Ms. Jeffords is survived by her son, Johnny Kelvin Jeffords (Sabrina) of Conway; her daughter, Cynthia Bone of Florence; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren and many other family and friends who will miss her.A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Lighthouse Ministries in Florence SC. Please sign a guestbook at watsonfuneralservices.com.Watson Funeral Services and Crematory, 2300 Hwy 378, Conway, SC is serving the family.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
