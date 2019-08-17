FLORENCE -- Florence Nightingale Flowers Gates, called "Gayle" by her friends, 75, passed away from a long illness at McLeod Hospital in Florence, SC on the Thursday, August 15, 2019 surrounded by her family.Gayle worked for over forty years for a number of companies in book keeping and payroll and retired in September of 2000 due to health problems.Gayle is survived by her son, Phillip Ashley (Linda) Gates and her daughter, Maria Grace (Joshua) Osterhout. She is also survived by one very special friend, Julie M. McGee and friends Gerrie Turner and Pamela Brewer.Gayle was predeceased by her parents, Martha "Tempie" and Edgar R. Flowers, and two sisters, Peggy Jean Tedder and Alicia Grace Bullard.At her request, Gayle wished there be no funeral or memorial service and that she be cremated and her ashes strewn over the mountains around Asheville, NC.There will be a Celebration of Life, by invitation only, at a later date.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude's Children's Hospital or the ASPCA.Condolences may be made at www.burroughsfh.comBurroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services (843.651.1440) of Murrells Inlet is assisting the family with arrangements.
Flowers & Gifts
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
Place Your Obituary
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.