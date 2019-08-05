Betty Jean Bellamy Hawkins, 79, peacefully passed on Sunday, August 4, 20l9 at MUSC Florence, SC after a long illness. She was born in Whiteville, N.C. September 12, 1939, the daughter of the late Luther M. Bellamy, Sr. and Blanche Barnes Bellamy.She is survived by two sons, Robin Morris (Tina) of Charlotte, N.C. and Ricky Morris (Kim) of Florence, SC, 3 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Sister, Lynda Haselden of Moncks Corner and her children, Sister-in-law Lois Bellamy Hatchell of Florence and her children. She is survived by her former husband, Robert Hawkins and his children. She was preceded in death by her parent's, her first husband (Jack Morris), brother, Luther M. (Buddy) Bellamy, Jr. and brother-in-law Jimmy Haselden. She had an accomplished career as an RN and worked in real estate. She loved to cook, garden, paint, and tend to her animals.A graveside service will held at Liberty Chapel UMC on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 4:00pm. Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements (https://www.stoudenmiredowling.com/).

