Betty Jean Bellamy Hawkins, 79, peacefully passed on Sunday, August 4, 20l9 at MUSC Florence, SC after a long illness. She was born in Whiteville, N.C. September 12, 1939, the daughter of the late Luther M. Bellamy, Sr. and Blanche Barnes Bellamy.She is survived by two sons, Robin Morris (Tina) of Charlotte, N.C. and Ricky Morris (Kim) of Florence, SC, 3 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Sister, Lynda Haselden of Moncks Corner and her children, Sister-in-law Lois Bellamy Hatchell of Florence and her children. She is survived by her former husband, Robert Hawkins and his children. She was preceded in death by her parent's, her first husband (Jack Morris), brother, Luther M. (Buddy) Bellamy, Jr. and brother-in-law Jimmy Haselden. She had an accomplished career as an RN and worked in real estate. She loved to cook, garden, paint, and tend to her animals.A graveside service will held at Liberty Chapel UMC on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 4:00pm. Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements (https://www.stoudenmiredowling.com/).
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Flowers & Gifts
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
Place Your Obituary
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.