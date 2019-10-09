TIMMONSVILLE -- Funeral service for Tirrell Williams will be 2 PM Friday in the Bethlehem Baptist Church. Burial will be in Sansbury Cemetery directed by Bacote-Eaddy Funeral Home. He died Saturday October 5, 2019. He was born in Florence County. He graduated from Timmonsville High School in the class of 2010. He was employed at Old Dominion as a Dock Worker.Survivors include: his parents, Elisha (Monte) Washington and Darren Williams; four sons, Cayden Williams, Brayden Williams, Bryson Williams and Brynnen Williams; five brothers, Darren Williams, Dominique Williams, Maxie Williams, Darius Williams and Devin Williams; five sisters, Chiquetta (Kevin) Hampton, Nequanna Washington, Tiara Washington, Ashia McNeal and Deanna Washington; his grandmother, Harriet Waiters; great grandmother, Lorene Bines; several aunts and uncles; other relatives and friends.The family is receiving friends at 3671 Westpoint Drive, Florence.

