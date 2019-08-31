LYNCHBURG -- Christine Kelly McIntosh, 95, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019.Funeral services will be Monday, Sept. 2, 2019 at 12:00 at Lynchburg United Methodist Church in Lynchburg, SC. Burial will follow in the Presbyterian Cemetery, Lynchburg, SC. The family will have a time of visitation beginning at 11:00 a.m. before the service at the church.Memorials may be made to Lynchburg United Methodist Church, P O Box 308, Lynchburg, SC 29080. You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com. Layton-Anderson Funeral Home, 4210 W. Palmetto Street, Florence, SC 29501.

