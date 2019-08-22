The family of Leila Mae Drake Rainwater regrets to inform the community of her passing due to respiratory failure on July 20, 2019 at McLeod Hospice in Florence. Mrs. Rainwater was born in Atlanta, Georgia on August 25, 1929, the daughter of Alfred Burch and Julia Estelle Hughie Drake. She was raised in the Atlanta suburb of College Park and graduated from College Park High School in 1946, prior to studying Elementary Education at the University of Georgia, from which she graduated in 1950 and where she was member and President of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority chapter. In August 1950 she married the love of her life, A.J. "Jimmy" Rainwater, Jr., and came to live the rest of her life in his hometown of Florence. To this union two children were born, a daughter Christelle (Chrissy), and a son, Avie J. Rainwater III, and her family was always the principal joy of her life; she loved each of them dearly. Over the years, Mrs. Rainwater presided over her home on Wentworth Drive, which became known as a place of lively sociality, characterized by extraordinary hospitality and grand food and conversation with much laughter and joy around the dining room table among an ever growing network of extended family and friends. Mrs. Rainwater was predeceased by her husband and daughter, and is survived by her son Avie J. Rainwater III and wife Karen, son in law D.L. Conner, Jr. and grandchildren Darrell L. Conner III, James Drake Conner, Christopher Conner, Chelsea Rainwater Stillwell and husband Joseph, Seth Rainwater and wife Brittany, and Joshua Rainwater and wife Samantha. She is also survived by four great-grandchildren as well as her sister in law, Everal DeWitt, one niece, five nephews and their families and a host of friends, who all mourn her passing.Leila Rainwater, you had a life well lived, and you showed all of us whom you left behind abundant love, loyalty, gentility, refinement, manners, politeness and kindness, as well as sincere interest in our well-being and every aspect of our lives. We are all better for having known you. While your surviving family and friends feel a personal loss, they are comforted by the promise of resurrection and eternal life through faith in Jesus Christ. The family wishes to express their appreciation to the personnel of the Manor, Heritage Home, McLeod Hospital and McLeod Hospice for the excellent attention they provided to Leila Rainwater in her last days. A family memorial service was held at the Rainwater farm in Darlington County and her remains were buried in the family cemetery.

