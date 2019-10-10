SCRANTON -- Bernice McGee Kitchings, 74, wife of the late John Kitchings, died Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at her home. Funeral services will be at 2:00 P.M., Friday, October 11, 2019, at Carolina Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Camp Branch PH Church Cemetery.The family will receive friends from 1:00 2:00 P.M., Friday, October 11, 2019, at the funeral home prior to the services.Mrs. Kitchings was born November 7, 1944, a daughter of the late Willie McGee and Mavin Broach McGee. She was a long time member of the Camp Branch PH Church and retired from Fluor Daniels Construction Company. Mrs. Kitchings enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Surviving are her daughters, Tammy (Richard) Lynch of Scranton and Terry (Fred) Ray of Lake City; son, Paul (Kelly) Parnell, Jr. of Virginia; grandchildren, Dawn Lynch, April Bryant, Gena Bearden, Tabetha (Mitchell) Tedder, Faith Orr, Robert (Jennifer) Cason, Connor (Jessica) McNabb; and great grandchildren, Gracey, Kyndel, Jayden, Kahbree, Kaighen, Baylor, Gabriel, Dylin, Dakota, Elizabeth, Kayla and Dalton; great great grandchild, Himalaya; sister, Dorothy Melton and Vivian (Douglas) Lane. Bernice was predeceased in death by a daughter, Debra Dennis; son, Joey McKnight; brother, Jack McGee. Memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice.(Please sign our guestbook on line @ www.carolinafuneralhome.net ).

