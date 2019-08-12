LAKE CITY -- Dustin Lloyd Shay Feagin, age 27, died August 10, 2019, from injuries sustained in an auto accident. Funeral services will be held at 3 o'clock PM Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Great Commission Ministries Church with burial in McClam Cemetery, directed by Floyd Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6 8 PM Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Floyd Funeral Home.Born in Florence County, he was raised by Ervin and Shannon Floyd. Dustin was born to Gary Junior Feagin and Tina Lynn Scurry. He was employed with Andrews Fabrication and had attained Level 1 in Welding. Dustin attended Great Commission Ministries Church as a child, and after marrying his wife Erica, they attended Newspring Church. Dustin was preceded in death by paternal grandparents Shelly O'Dell Floyd and Winnie Lou Reed, and his biological grandparents Junior and Marjorie Feagin. He is survived by his wife, Erica Leigh (Floyd) Feagin of Lake City, SC; one son, Jackson Connor Feagin (Jennifer Nicole Stokes, mother) of Lake City; his parents; his Nana Betty & Papa Steve Scurry; two sisters, Elizabeth Brooke (Timmy) Clardy and Kelly Floyd (Matthew) Stone; and three brothers, Gavin Steven Feagin and Tyler Ervin (Evan) Floyd and Dylan Feagin; and his Uncle Chris and Aunt Rebecca Upton; and Ashley & Charlie Upton, his sister-in-law and brother-in-law; and twelve nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Jackson Feagin's Educational Fund c/o Teresa Floyd, 2411 Osbourne Road, Lake City, SC, 29560.Online condolences may be made at www.floydfuneral.com.
