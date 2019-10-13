FLORENCE - On Sunday, October 26, 2019, Lloyd Bradley Turner, loving husband and father, went home to live with his Heavenly Father at the age of 45.Bradley was born in Cleveland, Mississippi to Jerry Dan and Gloria Bingham Turner. As a child, he and his parents lived across the world in California, London, England, Australia and Malaysia before settling in Florence, SC. He was a graduate of West Florence High School, Class of 1993, and The Citadel, Class of 1997, earning a Bachelor of Arts in History. During his education at The Citadel, Bradley was a member of the Summerall Guards and The Citadel Golf Team. Bradley went on to serve his country as a Second Lieutenant in the Army National Guard, Dillon Company, before receiving an honorable discharge in 2003. Bradley made his career as a timber buyer and he was both very successful and skilled in this field of work. In 2010, Bradley met his wife, Kim, through mutual friends. They dated for 3 years and were married in 2013 at The Citadel Summerall Chapel. Bradley and Kim were the best of friends and were rarely seen apart from one another. In 2015, on their second wedding anniversary, they welcomed their first and only child, Emma, into the world. Bradley was so proud to be a daddy and loved Emma with all of his heart and soul. Bradley often referred to Kim and Emma as "my girls." Bradley was a man of faith and attended Pee Dee Southern Methodist Church with his family. He was saved on June 23, 2019, when he professed his love for Christ and asked God to come into his heart. Bradley is survived by his wife, Kim Turner; his precious daughter, Emma Turner; his mother, Gloria Turner; his in-laws, Wayne and Lib Rogers, whom he loved dearly; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Wayne and Cindy Rogers; nieces, Callie Rogers and Laci Lowrimore; nephew, Austin Rogers; great-nephew, Colton Rogers; his best friend of many years, Paxton Warren; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. He also leaves behind his 3 furbabies, Homer, Bella and Stevie. A Memorial to celebrate Bradley's life will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Westminster Presbyterian Church with Pastor Tim Suggs officiating. Waters-Powell Funeral Home is assisting the Turner family.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Flowers & Gifts
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.