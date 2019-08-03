LAMAR -- Vivian "Eula Lee" Huggins Hudson, age 97, passed away Friday, August 2, 2019 in Summerton, SC. Funeral services will be held 2:00 pm Wednesday, August 7th at Newman Swamp United Methodist Church with burial following at Newman Swamp Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm Tuesday at Belk Funeral Home in Lamar. Born October 26, 1921, Eula Lee is the daughter of the late Mason Dupree Huggins Sr. and Elizabeth Stokes Huggins. She retired from Nytronics. She enjoyed reading, doing yardwork, and tending to her flower gardens. Eula Lee was a member of Newman Swamp United Methodist Church. Surviving are her children, Joseph F. (Maxine) Hudson of Florence, SC, Robert L. (Joy) Hudson of Stanley, NC, Helen (Roy) Sealy of Fairmont, NC, Carolyn (C.B.) Mathis of Summerton, SC, Patsy (Thomas) Frick of Little Mountain, SC, and Jerry T. (Jean) Hudson of Lamar, SC; 17 grandchildren, four step-grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren; brother, James Thomas Huggins.She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Hudson; sister, Doris Parnell; brother, Mason D. Huggins; and sisters-in-law, Lou Huggins, Elaine Huggins; and brother-in-law, Elvis Parnell. Memorial may be made to Newman Swamp United Methodist Church, 937 Windhamtown Rd. Lamar, SC 29069.A guestbook is available online at belkfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Flowers & Gifts
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Place Your Obituary
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.