PAMPLICO Shelby Jean Lambert, 76, passed away at home in Pamplico on Monday, September 9, 2019, after an extended battle with both dementia and Alzheimer's Disease. A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m., Thursday, September 12, 2019, in the chapel of Waters-Powell Funeral Home in Florence.She was born in Florence, a daughter of the late Jean and Dorothy Evans Haynes. Mrs. Lambert was retired from Wellman Industries.Even through the worst times, she smiled and gave kisses, never truly giving in to the disease or letting it take away her love for her family.In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a son, David W. Burns; a daughter, Letitia M. Nettles; and a brother, Julian B. Haynes.Survivors include her husband of 37 years, Bryant B. "Bingo" Lambert of Picayune, MS; daughter, Angel R. Carlisle of Pamplico, SC; son, Raymond A. Burns of Picayune, MS; step-son, Robert W. Carlisle of Florence, SC; six sisters, Sherrie (James) Puckett of York, SC, Dorrie (Phillip) Ridenhour of West End, NC, Judon (Johnny) Shelley of North Myrtle Beach, SC, Lenora Starling, Wanda Dowling, and Elsie Silva, all of Florence, SC; 7 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
Flowers & Gifts
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.