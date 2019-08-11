JOHNSONVILLE -- Carole Hanna Humphries, 69, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019 in a Florence hospital.Ms. Carole was born in Lake City, SC, a daughter of the late Dalton and Delorice Tomlinson Hanna. She was a retired Head Nurse for Lake City Community Hospital and was a member of Prospect Independent Methodist Church. She is survived by her children, Ronnie (Penny) Humphries, Colleen (Frankie Cox) Humphries, and Hanna (Tony) Langley; sisters, Patsy (James) Belk and Alice Gizzo; 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a sister, Elaine Hanna.Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday, August 13, 2019 in the Prospect Independent Methodist Church. Burial, directed by Morris Funeral Home of Hemingway, SC, will be in the Little Star Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery, 2750 Lake City Hwy., Lake City, SC 29560.The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM Monday, August 12, 2019 in the Prospect Independent Methodist Church, 2175, Johnsonville Hwy., Johnsonville, SC 29555.Memorials may be made to Tara Hall, PO Box 955, Georgetown, SC 29442-0955.Please sign the guest book at morris-funeralhome.com

