LAMAR -- Gwendolyn Faye Privette of Lamar, age 67, South Carolina passed away on August 7, 2019. Faye is survived by her mother, Ruby Stokes Adams and predeceased by her father, the late Newton Privette, Jr. She is also predeceased by step-father, Tommy Adams.In addition to her mother, Faye is survived by sisters, Dianne Dormon, Carol (Bobby) Richardson, and Michelle (Marion) Lewis all of Lamar and Judy Gaskins, of Florence. She is also survived by seven nieces and nephews and ten great nieces and nephews.Faye was a loving sister and aunt, faithful and devoted church member at Philadelphia Southern Methodist Church. She was a graduate of Lamar High School and Florence Darlington Technical College. Faye will be deeply missed by family and friends.Visitation is scheduled for Friday, August 9th at the Belk Chapel in Lamar, S.C. from 6:00-8:00 pm.A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Philadelphia Southern Methodist Church, Darlington, South Carolina on Saturday, August 10th at 11:00 a.m. with burial following in the church cemetery. Donations can be made to the Philadelphia Southern Methodist Church, 1665 Philadelphia Street, Darlington, S.C. 29532.A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.