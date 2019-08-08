LAMAR -- Gwendolyn Faye Privette of Lamar, age 67, South Carolina passed away on August 7, 2019. Faye is survived by her mother, Ruby Stokes Adams and predeceased by her father, the late Newton Privette, Jr. She is also predeceased by step-father, Tommy Adams.In addition to her mother, Faye is survived by sisters, Dianne Dormon, Carol (Bobby) Richardson, and Michelle (Marion) Lewis all of Lamar and Judy Gaskins, of Florence. She is also survived by seven nieces and nephews and ten great nieces and nephews.Faye was a loving sister and aunt, faithful and devoted church member at Philadelphia Southern Methodist Church. She was a graduate of Lamar High School and Florence Darlington Technical College. Faye will be deeply missed by family and friends.Visitation is scheduled for Friday, August 9th at the Belk Chapel in Lamar, S.C. from 6:00-8:00 pm.A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Philadelphia Southern Methodist Church, Darlington, South Carolina on Saturday, August 10th at 11:00 a.m. with burial following in the church cemetery. Donations can be made to the Philadelphia Southern Methodist Church, 1665 Philadelphia Street, Darlington, S.C. 29532.A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com.
