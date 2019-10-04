Funeral service for Mrs. Gladys Darby Small will be conducted 1:00 p.m. Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Wayside Chapel Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens. She died on Monday, September 30, 2019. Gladys was born November 13, 1932 to Willie Darby and Geneva Darby-McGee in Lane, SC. She attended the Williamsburg County Schools and was formerly employed with PalmettoCenter of Florence.Gladys was a lifetime member of Wayside Chapel Baptist Church and former First Lady under the ministry of her late husband and Pastor, Rev. Louis B. Small, Sr. She was also a member of the Senior Choir, Usher Board, Missionary Board and a local Senior Citizens group.She was predeceased by her parents, her husband and a son, Tyrone Small.Left to cherish her memories are: six children, Donald Darby, Sr. (Rita) of Mount Airy, NC; Louis B. Small, Jr. (Patricia) of Florence, SC; Karen Malloy of Huntersville, NC; Harold Small (Carol) of Mount Airy, NC; Tammie Sigg (Steven) of St. Louis, MO and Vicky Gardner (Leverne) of Florence, SC; 19 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren; last surviving cousin, Blanche Beaufort of Philadelphia, PA; and a host of other relatives and friends.
