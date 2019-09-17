MARION -- Mary A. Zaborowski, age 89, of Marion, SC passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019 at McLeod Hospice in Florence, SC. Her final days were surrounded by her loving family.She leaves her husband of 72 years, Raymond D. Zaborowski, daughters, Sandra (John) Wemesfelder, Pamela (William) Lergner, Lori Zaborowski, Lisa Zaborowski, son, Daniel (Tina) Zaborowski, nine grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.Burial will take place at Lake View Cemetery in Pultneyville, NY at the family's convenience. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to McLeod Hospice, 1203 E Cheves Street, Florence, SC 29506.An online register is available at RichardsonFh.net.

