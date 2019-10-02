Denver Lee Cross, 85, of Florence, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019. Mr. Cross was born a son of the late Maudy Mae Moreland Cross and William George Washington Cross. He was an engineer and final supervisor with General Motors in Baltimore, Maryland until he retired in 1986. He was an avid bowler and was teaching himself to play the guitar. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughters, Brenda Lee Cross and Denise Lynn Cross; and sister, Cleta Mae Cross Long. Mr. Cross is survived by his wife, Joyce Stephens Baker Cross and his brother, Lester William Cross of Hamilton, West Virginia. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, October 4, 2019, at the Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home Chapel. Family will receive friends from 1:00 PM 2:00 PM on Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to McLeod Hospice, P. O. Box 100551, Florence, SC 29502.Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.

