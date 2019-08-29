GARDEN CITY/DARLINGTON -- James "Jim" Abel Ross, age 81 passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11:30 a.m. Saturday, August 31st in the chapel at Belk Funeral Home with burial following at Welsh Neck Baptist Church in Society Hill. The family will receive friends from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.Born August 10, 1938, Jim is the son of the late Thomas "Son" Marvin Ross and Margaret Virginia Howle Coleman. He graduated from St. John's High School and attended The University of South Carolina. He worked as a sales manager at Hillman Corp. Jim was a member of Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church in Georgetown. Surviving are his wife, June McCauley Ross of Georgetown; his children, Thomas "Tom" (Jill) Ross of Gastonia, NC, Margaret "DiDi" Ross of Gastonia, NC, and James "Jamie" Ross of Dallas, NC; step-children, Catherine Stuart of New Orleans, LA and Louise Rudisill (John) Murray of Charleston, SC; grandchildren, Lindsay (Jerry) Thomas, Clinton (Beth) Ross, Noah Ross, Tiffany Ross, Hannah Ross, and Tyler Ross; step-grandchild, Logan Murray; and three great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church, 901 Highmarket Street, Georgetown, SC 29440.A guestbook is available online at belkfuneralhome.com.

