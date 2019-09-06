FLORENCE -- Allen Eugene Jones, Sr, 76, passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019.Funeral services will be Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Layton-Anderson Funeral Home, Florence.Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery. The family will have a time of visitation beginning at 2:00 p.m. before the service at the Funeral Home.The family will have a time of visitation Saturday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the home of Jackie and Mike King, 712 Lindsey Drive, Florence, SC.You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com.

