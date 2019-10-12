OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. -- Robert Edward Pope, 80, of Dillon, SC passed away on October 12, 2019 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice in Bolivia, NC.A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, October 15th at Cooper Funeral Home, 209 Black Branch Road, Dillon, SC. Private burial will be held at St Paul Methodist Church Cemetery in Little Rock, SC at a later date.Born in Lynchburg, Virginia on May 26, 1939, he was the son of the late William Sinclair Pope and Louise Evans Pope. He attended Dillon County schools and graduated from the University of South Carolina.Upon his retirement as owner of Pope Furniture Inc. he moved from Dillon, SC to Ocean Isle Beach, NC.Bob served in the Army National Guard from 1958 to 1970 in the Scout and Mortar Platoon, 263rd Armor Battalion. He was honorably discharged with the rank of Captain. He also was a member of Main Street United Methodist Church in Dillon, SC.Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Margaret Ellen McCutcheon Pope; two daughters, Ivy Louise Pope of Dillon and Jamie Ellen Pope of Atlanta, Georgia; brother, William Sinclair Pope Junior (Gail). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Main Street United Methodist Church, 401 East Main St, Dillon, SC 29536 or Lower Cape Fear Hospice Foundation, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401.
Most Popular
Flowers & Gifts
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.