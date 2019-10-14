Funeral services for Mrs. Sarah Eliza Robinson Gibbs will be conducted 11:00 AM, Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Mt. Zion Chapel Baptist Church, 756 N. Pamplico Hwy, Pamplico, SC, with interment to follow in Florence National Cemetery. She died on Saturday, October 12th. Sarah was born on April 22, 1924 in Wade, NC to Coyal and Ruth Walters Robinson. She was married to John Henry Gibbs for 51 years. With her husband, they were the owners and operators of Gibbs Grocery for 30 years. She also was formerly employed with Commander Nursing Home, Sky City Department Store and Big Lots. She was a member of Mt. Zion Chapel Baptist Church, where she served on the usher board, and the gospel choir. She was also a member of OES Light of Pamplico Chapter #80 and Bethel Lodge #55. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by one son, Dallas Daniels; one daughter, Mary Eason; one granddaughter, one grandson, one great-grand; and eleven siblings.Survivors include: her son, Rochester Gibbs; five daughters: Willie Mae Cusack, Eyvonne Burks, Linda (Joe) Green, Ruth (Rev. Robert) Hunter and Jackie Taylor; 16 grandchildren; 41 great-grands; 32 great-great grands; four sisters-in-law; two godsons; and a host of other relatives and friends. The family is receiving friends at the home, 3402 Winlark Drive, Florence. Memorials and Condolences may be mailed to Ideal Funeral Parlor, 106 E. Darlington Street, Florence, SC 29506 or visit www.idealfuneral.com to leave a message for the family.

