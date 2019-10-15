EFFINGHAM -- Funeral service for Teresa G. Woodbury will be conducted 11AM Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Savannah Grove Baptist Church, 2620 Alligator Rd., Effingham. Interment will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC.Teresa G. Woodbury died October 12, 2019. She was the daughter of Gertrude Holmes and the late George Woodbury.The family will receive friends at 2524 Alligator Road, Effingham.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.