Betty Jo Moses Maddrix, 81, of Florence, SC passed away at home on Friday, October 4, 2019 surrounded by family and love.Ms. Maddrix was born in Mecklenburg Co., NC a daughter of the late Robert Moses and Cartie Bell Moses. She was a member of Mizpah Baptist Church.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harvey F. Maddrix, Jr.; daughter, Becky Maddrix, and all of her siblings.Surviving are her children, Harvey (Anne) Maddrix, III, Angela (Herbie) Purvis, Jon Maddrix, and Stephanie (Robbie) Quick; grandchildren, Tony Maddrix, Jordon Bryant, Jacob McCutcheon, Dalton Quick, Gabi Maddrix, and Kayla Quick.She was an angel here on earth and has now gained her wings in heaven.The family will receive friends from 5 7 pm Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.Funeral services will be held at 3:00 pm Monday in the Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home chapel. Burial will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery.Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.

