Billy Eugene WeatherfordBilly Eugene Weatherford, 67, of Florence, passed away on Tuesday, June 26, 2018.Mr. Weatherford was born a son of the late J. C. Weatherford and Doris Shaw Weatherford.He is survived by six brothers and sisters, Jack Weatherford (Diane), Robbie (Kay) Weatherford, Margaret Ann Gainey, Janice Poston, Judy Shelly and Rita Pattillo; and a large extended family.In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters, Betty Weatherford Porter and Susie Weatherford; and brother, Harry Weatherford.Burial will be at Florence National Cemetery directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.Memorials may be made to McLeod Hospice, P. O. Box 100551, Florence, SC 29502. Please sign the tribute wall for the family at www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
