Janice DeRoin Miller, 70, of Florence, SC, passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at MUSC Florence surrounded by her family. She was born in Florence, SC, daughter of the late Howard and Eloise DeRoin. She was a devoted wife, mother and Nana. Janice worked for many years at Shaw Walker and the SC Highway Department. She was an avid SC Gamecock fan, loved the beach and playing with her grandchildren. Janice will be remembered for her jovial spirit and generosity. She is survived by her husband, Dan L. Miller; brother, Allen DeRoin; two sons, Kevin D. (Kristen) Miller and James L. Miller; and two grandchildren, Briggs Lee Miller and Austin Miller. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, August 12, 2019, in the Cain Calcutt Funeral Home chapel. The family will speak to those in attendance after the service.
