DARLINGTON -- William Benjamin "Billy" McClary, age 80, died Saturday, September 21, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, September 25 at Darlington Presbyterian Church. A family burial will be held prior to the service, directed by Belk Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 Tuesday evening at the funeral home.Born on July 3, 1939 in Kingstree, SC, he was a son of the late William Gamble McClary and Lydia Barrineau McClary. Billy graduated from Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science in 1962 and received his Funeral Director and Embalmers license shortly after. He then went to work as a sales representative for Batesville Casket Company and retired after more than 32 years with them. Mr. McClary was an avid golfer, but after discovering he couldn't play every day after his retirement, he went back to work, this time as a funeral director for Belk Funeral Home, a job he had for close to twenty years.Billy enjoyed people and was active in the community. He was a member of many civic organizations and was awarded the Most Outstanding Jaycee for the State of SC. His passion for golf was shown through his organization of the Southern 500 Golf Tournament, Black Creek Seniors and the South Carolina Funeral Directors golf outings. He was a faithful member of Darlington Presbyterian Church and served as a deacon and was a member of the Dudley-Paulling Sunday School Class. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Omie Elizabeth Snowden McClary, two daughters, Elizabeth Louise McClary of Garden City Beach, Margaret Ervin (Rev. James Edward) Moss of Covington, VA, four grandchildren: William Harrison Rogers III, Clara Elaine Rogers, Benjamin James Moss, Samuel Witherspoon Moss; two brothers, Lynn(Anne) McClary of Cades and Mike McClary of Kingstree.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth Ann Ward.Memorials may be made to the Darlington County Humane Rescue, PO Box 503, Darlington, SC 29540 or Darlington Presbyterian Church Endowment Fund, 311 Pearl Street, Darlington, SC 29532.A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Flowers & Gifts
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.