MULLINS -- Bob Richardson passed away, Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at his home after an extended illness. Born September 9, 1935 to the late Willie Maston and Daisy Belle Rogers Richardson of Marion, South Carolina. His Stepfather, the late Walter Ciscero Pitman helped care for he and his brothers until their mother passed away in 1950. Bob and his brother went to live with a special Aunt and Uncle Herbert and Jeanette Rogers and their children, Johnny (Patsy) Rogers and Gloria (Ronnie) Taylor. Bob married Loretta Brown Richardson, his high school sweetheart, July 31, 1954, they shared 65 years of marriage.His children are, Michael L. (Sherry) Richardson of Mullins, Russell D. (Sarah) Richardson of Mooresville, NC and Lori Anne R. (Kevin) Nowell of Elgin, SC. Five grandchildren, Page R (Cody) Britt of Marion, Michael (Heather) Richardson of Marion, Ryan Nowell of Columbia, SC, Laurel Nowell of Columbia, SC and Kelly R. (Cody) Fritts of Mooresville, NC. Four great grandchildren, Landon and Corbin Britt of Marion and Colby and Carter Richardson of Marion.Mr. Richardson served the Lord throughout his life, holding various positions as a deacon and Sunday school teacher. He was a member of Marion Baptist Church. His faith, hard work and commitment began at the early age of nine when he rode a bicycle to deliver newspapers in the Myrtle Beach area. He always had a great love for horses and enjoyed riding and always kept horses for his children to enjoy as they grew up. His special little canine friend "Pepper" was a constant companion.Bob retired as a supervisor with DuPont. He was also an honorary member of Masonic Order of Marion.His brothers are the late Carol "Bill" Richardson (Judith) of Sacramento, CA, the late Willie Maston Richardson (Barbara) of Smyrna, GA. His stepsister, the late Estelle P (Horace) Baxley of Greenville, stepbrothers, the late Cliford Pitman (Ruby) of Conway, the late George Pitman (Betty) of Rock Hill, SC and the late E. D. Pitman (Katheryn) of Charlotte, NC.Services will be held Friday, October 4 at Marion Baptist Church, conducted by Cox-Collins Funeral home of Mullins. Visitation will be held from 2:00 until 3:00 P.M. in the Marion Baptist Church Sanctuary. The Funeral service will follow at 3:00 P.M. in the Sanctuary with the Rev. Adam Work officiating. Mr. Richardson will be laid to rest in Devotion Gardens Cemetery.Memorials may be made to the Benevolence Fund at Marion Baptist Church, 106 South Main Street, Marion, SC 29571.
