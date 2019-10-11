LAKE CITY -- Dexter L. Huggins, Sr., 91, husband of Jackie L. Huggins, died, Thursday, October 10, 2019 at his residence after an illness.Mr. Huggins was born on August 19, 1928 in Florence County, son of the late John Gail Huggins and Pearl Burroughs Huggins. Dexter played football in high school and had a scholarship to Clemson University, but chose to stay at home, work and care for his family. Mr. Huggins was in the National Guard for seven years, a member of the Earlwood #371 order of Masons since 1965 and maintained his own plumbing business for more than fifty years. He was an avid golfer and never missed an opportunity to put a rod in the water. Dexter was known widely in the region for his catfish stew, hush puppies and his garden. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Lake City, but didn't become an active member until he was 79 years old, when he really came to know Jesus personally and was baptized. He was healthy throughout his life staying active and a part of the outdoors. A stroke shortened his long life of 91 years. His loving wife of 64 years, Jackie Lee Huggins, remains behind to carry on his memory; his children were his pride and joy, Dexter Larinza (Debra) Huggins, Jr. of Lexington, Johnny Palmer Huggins and Mark Lee (Michele) Huggins, both of Columbia; grandchildren, Taylor Bender of Spartanburg, Zachary Huggins and Heather Huggins, both of Columbia. Mr. Huggins never fully recovered from the death of his daughter, Wanda, who died in a plane crash at age 27. Mr. Huggins was also predeceased by a sister, Ollie Mae Floyd and a brother, John W. "Buddy" Huggins.The family will receive friends from 9:00 10:00 AM, Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church, Lake City, SC.Funeral service will be 10:00 AM, Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Calvary Baptist Church, Lake City, SC. Graveside service, with military honors, will be 3:00 PM, Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Crescent Hill Memorial Gardens, Columbia, SC, directed by Carolina Funeral Home, Scranton, SC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, PO Box 1147, Lake City, SC 29560 or Amedisys Foundation, 3854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70816-4013.(Please sign our guest book online @ www.carolinafuneralhome.net ).
